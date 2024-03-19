Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

MTD stock opened at $1,306.17 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,223.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,145.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

