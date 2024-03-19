MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.00

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 246553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,616,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.