MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 31.2% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $472.29 million and $53.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $89.95 or 0.00144182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006013 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00027100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,443.03 or 1.00090871 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 89.88424644 USD and is down -15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $49,627,013.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

