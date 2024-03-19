Metahero Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

