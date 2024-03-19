Metagenomi, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi’s (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Metagenomi had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

