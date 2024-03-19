Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
