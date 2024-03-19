Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE MRD opened at C$11.26 on Tuesday. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.41.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.