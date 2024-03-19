Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE MRD opened at C$11.26 on Tuesday. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

