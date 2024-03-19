Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $374.41. The stock had a trading volume of 450,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,915. The stock has a market cap of $234.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.32. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.