Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes $339,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 274,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

