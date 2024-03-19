Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,142. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.