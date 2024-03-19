Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 548,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 200,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

