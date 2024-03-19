Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3,460.99. 42,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,569.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,293.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,438.13 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

