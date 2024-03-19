Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 320,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

