Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,312 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

