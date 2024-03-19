Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $764.85. The company had a trading volume of 643,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $711.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

