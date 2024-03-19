McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

McRae Industries stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

