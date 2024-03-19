McDonald’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,764 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.10. 1,963,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,106. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

