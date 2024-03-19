McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,714. The company has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.