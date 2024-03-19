McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,403. The firm has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

