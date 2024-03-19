Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $76.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $67.83 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 523478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

