Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,492,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $479.07 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $346.31 and a twelve month high of $482.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

