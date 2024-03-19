Massimo Andolina Sells 8,250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 461,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,340. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

