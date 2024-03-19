Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 297,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

