Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $65.00. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 3,396,109 shares.

Specifically, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,330 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.