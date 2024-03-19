Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.70 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 263 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.71. The firm has a market cap of £665.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,908.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.