Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

