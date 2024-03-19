Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $926,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 402.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $162.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

