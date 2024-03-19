Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

SQ stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

