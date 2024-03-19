Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

