Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $869,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $529.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

