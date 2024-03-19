Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $192.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $554.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

