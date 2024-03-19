Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

