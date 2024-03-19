Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 370 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

