Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hershey by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

