Marion Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $759.89. The company had a trading volume of 349,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $722.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $711.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

