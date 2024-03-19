Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 824 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.