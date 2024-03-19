Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

