Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 4,743 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

