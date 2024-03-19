Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

