Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

