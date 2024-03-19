Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

MU opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

