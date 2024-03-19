Marcum Wealth LLC Has $892,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $392.62 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.58 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.18 and a 200 day moving average of $328.66.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

