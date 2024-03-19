Marcum Wealth LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

