Marcum Wealth LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.44.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $860.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $849.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.