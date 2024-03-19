Marcum Wealth LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

