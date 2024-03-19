Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 86 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

