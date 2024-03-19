Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

Accenture stock opened at $372.67 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $250.01 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.