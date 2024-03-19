Marathon Digital’s (MARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

