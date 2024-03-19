Maiar DEX 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,383.37 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $57,383.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,775.53 or 1.00300383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000715 USD and is down -11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $117,071.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.