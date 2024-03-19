Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.54

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 162183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.